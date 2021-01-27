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Newsmax CEO: Now Trump can be President of the World
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1260 views • January 27, 2021
Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, a longtime friend and ally of President Trump, reacts to the 'we will be back in some form' remark, comments on what's next for The Donald, and how some voters may come to feel 'buyer's remorse' in the coming months after supporting Joe Biden. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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