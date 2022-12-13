$80 TRILLION IS "MISSING"? BANK FOR INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS SAYS IT'S NO BIG DEAL

NO BIG DEAL BECAUSE THEY WILL JUST TAKE IT FROM YOU
$80 trillion 'blind spot' BIS says - https://tinyurl.com/4rsenbme
Crypto will cover some of it - https://tinyurl.com/ym9rfart
Clean out the pensions - https://tinyurl.com/ydvsea5s
The peasants are hurting - https://tinyurl.com/yp7ejhxf
Busted by fuel poverty - https://tinyurl.com/55kryat4
Mirrored - Remarque88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.