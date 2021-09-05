Çÿbêr PølÿGõn' (Convid 1984 Slave New World : Un-Happytalism)

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Çÿbêr PølÿGõn' (Convid 1984 Slave New World : Un-Happytalism)
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80 views • September 05, 2021
Nothing you can say will make me see your way
Your whole thoughts and beliefs
Give nothing but more grief
Everything you do is just simply not true
Blatant hypocrisy You’re drowning in the sea
Of lies and deception your twisted perception
Right from its inception you took the wrong decision
You’ve helped digging our graves
Nothing now can save the
Demons infecting your mind render you blind
Zoonotic pathetic media made you Blind
The only thing mutating is virus of the mind
The only thing contagious
Is the truly outrageous
Lies and Propaganda
Spouted by these fiends
Germs are our best friends
Your whole thoughts and beliefs
Give nothing but more grief
Everything you do is just simply not true
Blatant hypocrisy You’re drowning in the sea
Of lies and deception your twisted perception
Right from its inception you took the wrong decision
You’ve helped digging our graves
Nothing now can save the
Demons infecting your mind render you blind
Zoonotic pathetic media made you Blind
The only thing mutating is virus of the mind
The only thing contagious
Is the truly outrageous
Lies and Propaganda
Spouted by these fiends
Germs are our best friends
Keywords
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