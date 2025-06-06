Jean Stothert: The Worst Mayor in Omaha’s History (2013–2025)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Omaha’s mayor, Jean Stothert, led a twelve-year reign marked by scandal and failure. From financial schemes to oppressive policies, her tenure eroded trust and prosperity. As her term nears its end, the city grapples with a legacy of division and decay, yearning for renewal. Share your thoughts below.
Read the full story at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#OmahaMayor #JeanStothert #CorruptLeadership #StreetcarScam #WorstMayor