Israel Gaza War ICJ Court Horrifying Reality of Gazas Catastrophe Revealed in Court Testimony kimiversen
Kim Iversen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iA4--jG-ZJc
https://www.facebook.com/KimIversenOfficial/videos/375440848412054
https://odysee.com/@KimIversen:d/horrifying-reality-of-gaza's-catastrophe:1
https://rumble.com/c/KimIversen
Horrifying Reality of Gaza's Catastrophe Revealed in Court Testimony
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.