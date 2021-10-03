© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Clip) Murdered by Hospital: Man has 5 Deaths in the Family in 6 Weeks!
Follow
5
Share
Report
422 views • October 03, 2021
Steve Rotter writes: "Hospitals are killing people! We've had 5 deaths in the family in 6 weeks. Hospitals will force you to be on a ventilator, which will kill you. Ventilators have a 14% survival rate whether you are sick or healthy. Many people have emailed me with the same story in this video about hospitals killing people with ventilators. Read more on my blog www.steverotter.com"
Full Article: https://steverotter.com/hospitals-are-murdering-people/
Full Video: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/stay-out-of-hospitals-hospitals-are-killing-people_Fob7dyXFry8wkW4.html
Full Article: https://steverotter.com/hospitals-are-murdering-people/
Full Video: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/stay-out-of-hospitals-hospitals-are-killing-people_Fob7dyXFry8wkW4.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.