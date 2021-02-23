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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Prayers For The Dead - What's Up Prof? 38
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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42 views • February 23, 2021
In Episode 38 we discuss the Roman Catholic practice of paying indulgences for the deceased in purgatory, and praying to/for them. Although it is a Catholic doctrine, many Christians are attached to modified forms of the purgatory doctrine with their view on the state of the dead, in other words their teaching on what happens when one dies.

Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wpddeha/AADgDAkDFU4eklgqa4c5Ehrsa?dl=0
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxkgxf9m/AABcfo2BSJTD7mgqr1OenccEa?dl=0

Send your questions to: [email protected]
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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

Videos:
What Happens When You Die? Unlocking the Mystic Realm of Death – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4GtU_rqFww&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6TTHXK9aiIoFcBWWH59esb&index=23

Five Minutes After Death – Ernie Rex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wB4q8AMceuY&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6KMTMqKI0ZhlXTxcXNBoGX&index=11

Afrikaans Videos:
Die Geheimsinnige Doderyk – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRvmFoXGUMA&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7ROP9JsCRKDTPlpIohxKGp&index=21

Vyf Minute Na Die Dood – Ernie Rex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqSFBjFC_Rs&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6AKhOI8IjgEosEqT5DEJ73&index=10

Articles:
Salvic offerings for the dead
https://www.catholic.com/magazine/print-edition/salvific-offerings-for-the-dead

Vatican Extends time to obtain full indulgences for souls in purgatory
https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2020/10/vatican-extends-time-to-obtain-full-indulgences-for-souls-in-purgatory/?_gl=1

https://www.afterlife.co.nz/articles/soul-sleep-2/

https://www.sbs.com.au/food/article/2018/04/12/why-do-buddhists-honour-our-dead-feeding-them

http://thelightofthesoulspiritism.org/spiritism/

http://www.usccb.org/catechism/text/pt1sect2chpt1art1p6.htm

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/new-vatican-coin-depicts-mother-carrying-the-earth-in-her-womb-25763
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