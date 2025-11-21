Putin on the situation at the front line:

➡️ Ukraine and its European allies are still under the illusion that Russia can be strategically defeated;

➡️The leadership in Kiev either lacks objective information about the situation on the battlefield or cannot assess it objectively;

➡️Kupiansk was almost completely under the control of the Russian Armed Forces by November 4;

➡️ Kiev and the "European war instigators" must understand that the events in Kupiansk will be repeated in other sections of the front.

Adding: Trump's 28-point 'Peace Plan' is in text on video just previous to this.