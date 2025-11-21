© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin on the situation at the front line:
➡️ Ukraine and its European allies are still under the illusion that Russia can be strategically defeated;
➡️The leadership in Kiev either lacks objective information about the situation on the battlefield or cannot assess it objectively;
➡️Kupiansk was almost completely under the control of the Russian Armed Forces by November 4;
➡️ Kiev and the "European war instigators" must understand that the events in Kupiansk will be repeated in other sections of the front.
