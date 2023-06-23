CBDCs | 21 Facts CBDCs & Vaccine Passports In Their Own Words (Schwab, Harari, Carstens, Tedros, Blair, BIS, IMF, WEF) | " We Are About to Abandon the Traditional System of Money And Accounting And to Introduce a New One." - Dr. Malmgren Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content The ReAwaken America Tour Builds Momentum As It Heads Las Vegas Nevada (August 25th & 26th) | Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102 *April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out April - Salem, Oregon Was 100% Sold Out Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th Was 100% Sold Out Washington / Idaho - September 16th & 17th Was 100% Sold Out Branson, Missouri - November 4th & 5th Was 100% Sold Out Doral, Florida - May 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out

