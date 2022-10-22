TPC #973: Christine Cotton (Pfizer Study Flaws)

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TPC #973 is with Christine Cotton.
Pour les petits nouveaux, voici un récap de mes actions
TWITTER: https://mobile.twitter.com/statchriscotton
REPORT: https://christine-cotton.1ere-page.fr/expertise-in-english/
➡️ le lien sur mon site
https://christine-cotton.1ere-page.fr/
➡️ sur mon rapport sur l'essai Pfizer
https://christine-cotton.1ere-page.fr/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/SUMMARY-EVAL-PFIZER-Exp-2021-02-16-FR-v2_AC.pdf
➡️ Ma chaine Odyssée
https://odysee.com/@ChrisCottonStat:3
➡️ Mon NOUVEAU compte Twitter
https://twitter.com/StatChrisCotto
Merci à ceux qui sont sur Twitter de se réabonner à celui-ci SVP et de faire passer le message !!
MERCI A TOUS !!
https://t.me/christinecotton
RPEORT: https://christine-cotton.1ere-page.fr/expertise-in-english/
Support to the podcast for as little as $1 a month
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast
Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8
CloutHub Video: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcastCH
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tommyspodcast
My CloutHub profile: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcast
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast
Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast
Telegram: https://t.me/tommyspodcast
Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff
Original artwork: https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/1-thomas-carrigan
Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz-ItR4STx5eMTTAviaYlvQ