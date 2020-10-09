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Early Attempts at Mushroom Casting with Aluminum
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23 views • October 09, 2020
Casting a couple of mushrooms with molten aluminum. These are my early attempts at doing this and while I made a few errors, they came out looking pretty cool. The main issue I had was getting the plaster dry enough to prevent steam from coming up through the aluminum and ruining the cast. I now have a much better drying method which I used for the mushroom cast in the other mushroom casting video: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/920514a2-d05b-4e46-ab56-7cca899e4fd2
See all of the finished mushroom casts at http://anthillart.com/mushrooms
See all of the finished mushroom casts at http://anthillart.com/mushrooms
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