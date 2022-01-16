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US Army Returns to the First Aero Squadron Airfield after 104 years in Absentia
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42 views • January 16, 2022
The following timed-slide PowerPoint video presentation depicts the historic return, after an absence of 104 years, of US Army Pilots to the small Columbus, NM Airfield from which they launched their combat sorties deep into Mexico during the Punitive Expedition, starting March of 1916. 11 months later, and much more skilled in flying their primitive biplanes, they departed for duty in WWI. Their combat experience in Columbus gave the town recognition as the birthplace of the greatest Air Power on earth. This was the first time in 104 years since Army Aviators had flown into and out of the First Aero Squadron's Camp Furlong Airfield.
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