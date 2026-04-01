Fertilizer Shortage and Feed Chain Fracture, an interview with David DuByne

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Fertilizer shortages are a silent threat with massive consequences. Reduced crop yields, rising food prices, and broken feed chains could impact billions. What happens in agriculture today determines food availability tomorrow—and the warning signs are already here.
#FertilizerCrisis #Agriculture #FoodSupply #GlobalFarming #FoodPrices #SupplyChain #Sustainability #FoodSecurity
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