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Isolate Yourself From A Troublesome Spouse - Proverbs 25:24 (NIV)
24 Better to live on a corner of the roof
than share a house with a quarrelsome wife.
Proverbs Club Commentary
While waiting to reconcile or to seek consultation,
sequester yourself in an isolated cubbyhole.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4ve4wetj
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