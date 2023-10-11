Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE – The Deception of Zionist KENNEDY & NETANYAHU That Serves SATAN, Not YOU!
What is happening
Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email.


Streamed on:Oct 10, 6:11 pm EDT
In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and Candidate for President, shares with Michael Murphy of Mountains of Hope, why the unholy alliance of Zionists Kennedy & Netanyahu serves Satanic interests, not the interests of working people.

Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/zionist-kennedy-netanyahu-serves-satan/

healthfreedomdeceptiongodevilsatanworkyogatruthisraelwarzionistkennedynetanyahugazaindiarfk jrkarmabloodlinedr shiva ayyaduraidr shivainventor of emailmit phdbirth right

