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Silvano Trotta - Médecins Complotistes ? 2000 médecins parlent !
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12 views • July 25, 2020
Import 25 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TC9q4N7roA0
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Si nous, on dit certaines choses, on est traité de complotistes, mais quand plus de 2000 médecins le disent ? C'est pareil ? Ecoutez-les !
Sources :
https://acu2020.org/international/
https://acu2020.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fh3n6jb6FI8
Commentaire Darken Rahl :
Vous avez aimé la privation de libertés par confinement ?
Vous avez aimé que l'on vous interdise le seul traitement qui existe pour guérir ?
Vous aimez être bâillonné dedans et bientôt dehors ?
Vous aimez la distanciation sociale dans tous les lieux publics ?
Vous allez bientôt apprécier la vaccination obligatoire de masse !
Ne vous inquiétez-pas, Big Brother veille sur vous 😁😁😁
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Si nous, on dit certaines choses, on est traité de complotistes, mais quand plus de 2000 médecins le disent ? C'est pareil ? Ecoutez-les !
Sources :
https://acu2020.org/international/
https://acu2020.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fh3n6jb6FI8
Commentaire Darken Rahl :
Vous avez aimé la privation de libertés par confinement ?
Vous avez aimé que l'on vous interdise le seul traitement qui existe pour guérir ?
Vous aimez être bâillonné dedans et bientôt dehors ?
Vous aimez la distanciation sociale dans tous les lieux publics ?
Vous allez bientôt apprécier la vaccination obligatoire de masse !
Ne vous inquiétez-pas, Big Brother veille sur vous 😁😁😁
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