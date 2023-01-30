Create New Account
Vaccine Disaster: 'We're Talking North of 450,000 Americans' Losing Their Lives Due to the Jab
The CDC has certified over 16,000 Americans that have died after the vaccine — 22% Within the first 48 hours.

16,000 times an underreporting factor of 30 = 480,000 C19 jab deaths.

Dr. Peter McCullough (@P_McCulloughMD) is one of the most published cardiologists ever in America and the Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company (@twc_health).

https://twc.health/vfox

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

