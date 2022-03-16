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Dr. Peter Beter - How Political Control Produces Cover-ups and Paralysis - Audio Letter No. 07 - December 21, 1975
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30 views • March 16, 2022
Dr. Peter David Beter - Audio Letter No. 07 - December 21, 1975
https://peterdavidbeter.com/docs/all/dbal07.html
(1) How political control produces cover-ups and paralysis instead of truth and action
(2) How economic control produces deepening artificial depression and monetary chaos instead of real prosperity
(3) How the alliance between Rockefeller corporate socialism and Soviet state socialism is taking us into nuclear war
https://peterdavidbeter.com/
Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/eefd050c-99f1-4c70-bb4b-f02a6b9a9916?index=1
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Blogspot:
http://drpeterbeter.blogspot.com
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj678nzZrPEamAJKkefV-9w/featured
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Dailymotion:
http://www.dailymotion.com/DrPeterBeter
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Archives:
https://archive.org/details/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters
Download All Availables Archives : https://archive.org/compress/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters/formats=ARCHIVE%20BITTORRENT,METADATA,ITEM%20TILE,VBR%20MP3,MPEG4,ZIP
https://peterdavidbeter.com/docs/all/dbal07.html
(1) How political control produces cover-ups and paralysis instead of truth and action
(2) How economic control produces deepening artificial depression and monetary chaos instead of real prosperity
(3) How the alliance between Rockefeller corporate socialism and Soviet state socialism is taking us into nuclear war
https://peterdavidbeter.com/
Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/eefd050c-99f1-4c70-bb4b-f02a6b9a9916?index=1
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Blogspot:
http://drpeterbeter.blogspot.com
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj678nzZrPEamAJKkefV-9w/featured
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Dailymotion:
http://www.dailymotion.com/DrPeterBeter
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Archives:
https://archive.org/details/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters
Download All Availables Archives : https://archive.org/compress/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters/formats=ARCHIVE%20BITTORRENT,METADATA,ITEM%20TILE,VBR%20MP3,MPEG4,ZIP
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