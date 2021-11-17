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Kyle Rittenhouse's judgement may push things over the edge
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90 views • November 17, 2021
This is just a quick video before the Kyle Rittenhouse's judgement will be delivered.
However, this incident involving a boy defending himself in a small city would have wider implications for the entire American and its political future.
Faith in the US justice and court system is already fragile today - a criminating verdict will push it over the edge
However, this incident involving a boy defending himself in a small city would have wider implications for the entire American and its political future.
Faith in the US justice and court system is already fragile today - a criminating verdict will push it over the edge
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