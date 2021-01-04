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A URGENT MESSAGE FOR HUMANITY, MY HATERS AND MY ABUSERS!! - WHAT KARMA ARE YOU MANIFESTING - GOOD OR BAD JUDGEMENT SEASON IS HERE!- WE REAP WHAT WE SOW!!
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105 views • January 04, 2021
A URGENT MUST SEE MESSAGE FOR HUMANITY, MY PERSONAL ABUSERS AND HATERS ! IN THIS NEW ERA THE AGE OF AQUARIUS - BIG BOY PLANETS JUPITER AND SATURN JOIN FORCES TO VISIT EACH AND EVERYONE OF US TO DELIVER FORTH THE KARMA THAT WE HAVE BEEN MANIFESTING! ITS TIME TO SHIFT AND UPGRADE OUR CONSCIOUSNESS!
The wonderful Paul Marko's lecture on building autonomous new systems with consciousness https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_a8RbhnZoc&;t=2159s
FOR MY HATERS, USERS, EXPLOITERS AND ABUSERS KARMA IS UPON THEE FOR GOOD OR BAD THE CHOICE IS YOURS www.thefarrellreport.net
The wonderful Paul Marko's lecture on building autonomous new systems with consciousness https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_a8RbhnZoc&;t=2159s
FOR MY HATERS, USERS, EXPLOITERS AND ABUSERS KARMA IS UPON THEE FOR GOOD OR BAD THE CHOICE IS YOURS www.thefarrellreport.net
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