The Frequency of Healing Sound - Tuning Forks - Part 3

Today's presentation begins a look at Tuning Forks and Frequencies, applied with scriptural knowledge. We covered detailed information on using the tuning forks on yourself and on clients. The presentation is so detailed that we just covered 2 frequencies and began the 3rd, which is where we will pick up next time. One of the most interesting aspects is this information is presented from the Torah Portion Naso - Elevate. Numbers 7 is the part of the portion where the frequencies are revealed, and is the instructions for the Priesthood on how to Elevate the atmosphere through worship.





All things should be tested against the scriptures. Many things have been stolen from the family of Yah due to fear. The enemy came for nothing but to kill, steal and destroy but Yahusha came that we might have life and life more abundantly.

This is a day where we absolutely need every tool of the Spirit in our Spiritual Tool box. Let's examine how to truly walk in Spirit and Truth in the Kingdom Dynamics our Bridegroom Yahusha has prepared for us.





If you missed the introductory show with Tammy Sorenson, Dr. Monzo ND, Carrie Brown ND, and myself here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/live/s9Mm9Gny...





Tammy has many resources available on her website: https://tammysorenson.com/home

Here are the different links Tammy mentioned in today's presentation:





https://neuromatics-oil.myshopify.com/

https://www.sozosoundz.com/

https://www.integratedlifestrategies....

https://safeconnectplus.com/





If you would like to support my ministry efforts:

Zelle is best simply send money by using my email: [email protected]





Another avenue is to visit my Buy Me a Cup of Coffee site where I have items for free gleaning, articles and some times hand made items for sale.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez





Need Fellowship? Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup





Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...





HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: / heartofthetribe





To reach Chelle: [email protected]





Links for purchasing Aleph Tav Resources: Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/i...

Alef Tav Body System Book https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/U...

ATB Home Laser Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/T...

Basics of Muscle Testing https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W...

DNA Scan and Restore Package https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h...

Quantum Energy Minerals Fulvic Blend https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/r...

Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book e-book and lots of great free training links available here. https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/j...





#sound, #healing, #alephtav, #alternativehealing, #energyhealing, #propheticencounter, #propheticmusic, #frequency, #frequencies, #cymatics #health, #emotions, #vagusnerve #nervoussystem, #nervoussystemhealing, #body,#propheticencounter #physical, #emotional, #music, #hertz, #heavenonearth, #heavenlyencounter,