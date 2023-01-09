This Is the Best Way To Reduce Bias on Issues

This is the most effective way to reduce bias in decision making! 👏

In this video, Steven Kull, the founder and president of Voice of the People – a non-partisan organization dedicated to amplifying the voiced of “the people” in government, talks about an effective way you can bring people together to make informed and fair decisions. 🤝

According to Steven, bringing people together from both sides is a highly EFFECTIVE approach during policymaking simulations because it allows people to present their different arguments and perspectives through open, honest, and fact-based discussions. 💯

Check out the website in my profile to learn more.