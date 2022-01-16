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hochelaga: A Field Guide to Bizarre Medieval Monsters [15.01.2022]
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43 views • January 16, 2022
#Monsters #Medieval #Myth - Chapters:
00:00 Intro
00:51 The Tarasque
01:46 Bestiaries
02:25 Goose Trees?
03:07 Griffin "Claws" & Unicorn "Horns"
04:05 Curiosity Stream
05:11 Sea Monsters
05:54 Blemmyes
06:54 Cynocephali
08:05 Grotesques
08:48 Concluding Thoughts
09:42 Outro
For a limited time only, go to https://curiositystream.com/hochelaga or use code hochelaga at checkout to get 40% off your annual subscription to Curiosity Stream!
Medieval zoology is bizarre. Mostly because half of the creatures don’t even exist. And those that do look very, very strange!
In this handy field guide, we'll be exploring some of the weirdest and wildest mythical beasts and legendary creatures of the European Middle Ages. From basilisks to blemmyes, and everywhere in between. It's a world where biology and mythology blend together.
We'll be looking at these three unusual documents in particular:
- The Aberdeen Bestiary
- Carta marina (by Olaus Magnus)
- The Travels of Sir John Mandeville
- Luttrell Psalter
This video was a blast to make, I hope that you enjoy it! It also marks the start of Season III, go get ready for more obscure topics. Oh, and thank you all for 521k subscribers, I am so grateful to all of you!
H.
--
Sources & Further Reading
Online Bestiary (Alphabetic):
http://bestiary.ca/beasts/beastalphashort.htm
List of Bestiaries – Wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_medieval_bestiaries
The Curious Myth of the Origin Barnacle Geese:
https://ztevetevans.wordpress.com/2021/03/25/medieval-lore-the-curious-myth-of-the-origin-barnacle-geese/
Carta marina – Wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carta_marina
The Headless Blemmyes – JustHistoryPosts:
https://justhistoryposts.com/2020/04/22/mythical-creatures-the-headless-blemmyes/
The Grotesques of the Luttrell Psalter:
http://groteskology.blogspot.com/2013/09/the-grotesques-of-luttrell-psalter.html
--
Music:
Intro - Epic of Gilgamesh in Sumerian by Peter Pringle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUcTs...
Celtic Impulse by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song...
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Teller of the Tales by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song...
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Pippin the Hunchback by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song...
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
--
40,472 views Jan 15, 2022
hochelaga
522K subscribers
https://youtu.be/f50T9CGV4Ns
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjP-MiAEn9DPvUHNyGEs7Wg
https://discord.gg/29tngpT
https://www.instagram.com/hochelaga_yt/
https://twitter.com/hochelaga_yt
[email protected]
00:00 Intro
00:51 The Tarasque
01:46 Bestiaries
02:25 Goose Trees?
03:07 Griffin "Claws" & Unicorn "Horns"
04:05 Curiosity Stream
05:11 Sea Monsters
05:54 Blemmyes
06:54 Cynocephali
08:05 Grotesques
08:48 Concluding Thoughts
09:42 Outro
For a limited time only, go to https://curiositystream.com/hochelaga or use code hochelaga at checkout to get 40% off your annual subscription to Curiosity Stream!
Medieval zoology is bizarre. Mostly because half of the creatures don’t even exist. And those that do look very, very strange!
In this handy field guide, we'll be exploring some of the weirdest and wildest mythical beasts and legendary creatures of the European Middle Ages. From basilisks to blemmyes, and everywhere in between. It's a world where biology and mythology blend together.
We'll be looking at these three unusual documents in particular:
- The Aberdeen Bestiary
- Carta marina (by Olaus Magnus)
- The Travels of Sir John Mandeville
- Luttrell Psalter
This video was a blast to make, I hope that you enjoy it! It also marks the start of Season III, go get ready for more obscure topics. Oh, and thank you all for 521k subscribers, I am so grateful to all of you!
H.
--
Sources & Further Reading
Online Bestiary (Alphabetic):
http://bestiary.ca/beasts/beastalphashort.htm
List of Bestiaries – Wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_medieval_bestiaries
The Curious Myth of the Origin Barnacle Geese:
https://ztevetevans.wordpress.com/2021/03/25/medieval-lore-the-curious-myth-of-the-origin-barnacle-geese/
Carta marina – Wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carta_marina
The Headless Blemmyes – JustHistoryPosts:
https://justhistoryposts.com/2020/04/22/mythical-creatures-the-headless-blemmyes/
The Grotesques of the Luttrell Psalter:
http://groteskology.blogspot.com/2013/09/the-grotesques-of-luttrell-psalter.html
--
Music:
Intro - Epic of Gilgamesh in Sumerian by Peter Pringle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUcTs...
Celtic Impulse by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song...
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Teller of the Tales by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song...
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Pippin the Hunchback by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song...
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
--
40,472 views Jan 15, 2022
hochelaga
522K subscribers
https://youtu.be/f50T9CGV4Ns
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjP-MiAEn9DPvUHNyGEs7Wg
https://discord.gg/29tngpT
https://www.instagram.com/hochelaga_yt/
https://twitter.com/hochelaga_yt
[email protected]
Keywords
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