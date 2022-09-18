【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】9/18/2022 What Is the World Going to Be Like After Putin’s Death, CCP Will Be Terminated for Sure

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https://gnews.org/post/p1nrj637b
when Putin dies Russia will have a short-term chaos, and then go separated. After Putin’s death, Xi will fall into grave danger and desperate. So, World after Putin’s death will be more chaotic, but the most important thing is that the CCP will be terminated