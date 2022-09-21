【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】9/18/2022 What Is the World Going to Be Like After Putin’s Death, CCP Will Be Terminated for Sure

https://gnews.org/post/p1nrj637b
when Putin dies Russia will have a short-term chaos, and then go separated. After Putin’s death, Xi will fall into grave danger and desperate. So, World after Putin’s death will be more chaotic, but the most important thing is that the CCP will be terminated
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.