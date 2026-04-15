Big show this Thursday on ‘The HighWire’!





ICAN sent a letter to Secretary Kennedy recommending that he rewrite the ACIP charter to include experts on vaccine injury, not just vaccine promotion. He did exactly that, and Del breaks down what changed and why it matters.





Then, ‘Food Babe,’ Vani Hari joins Del to talk about the April 27th “People vs. Poison” rally on the steps of the Supreme Court, where the court is set to rule on whether Monsanto should be shielded from liability after losing hundreds of millions in injury cases. That protection has also been quietly added to the farm bill, meaning your congressional members could vote on it, too.





Also, Del sits down with homeopath and founder of ‘World Homeopathy Awareness Week’, Gabrielle Traub, to dig into the science and research behind homeopathy.





Make sure you tune in tomorrow for all of this, and more!





The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅April 16, 2026

⏰Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH