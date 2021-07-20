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July 19th Patrick Vallance Says 60 Percent Covid-19 Cases in Hospital Are Fully Vaccinated Then LIES
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2983 views • July 20, 2021
July 19th Patrick Vallance Says 60 Percent Covid-19 Cases in Hospital Are Fully Vaccinated Then LIES
https://youtu.be/XwJER53p71Q?t=888
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7N5DqMCUgj8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJQAU4ILFNc&;t=41s
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-60-of-people-being-admitted-to-hospital-with-coronavirus-have-been-double-jabbed-says-vallance-12359317
https://youtu.be/XwJER53p71Q?t=888
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7N5DqMCUgj8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJQAU4ILFNc&;t=41s
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-60-of-people-being-admitted-to-hospital-with-coronavirus-have-been-double-jabbed-says-vallance-12359317
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