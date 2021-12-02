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YOU ARE BEING GROOMED - MY WARNING FROM 2019
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221 views • December 02, 2021
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WATCH THIS AS FOLLOW UP!!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/buPcp64UMFDX/
2019 - Through SMARTphones & Apps they are softening you up for a lifetime of exploitation.
2020-2021 - Now they've advanced to the Vax Passport with Digital permissions. Soon it'll be digital ID, QR Codes and blockchain.
It is essential that you #DitchYourSmartphone or do a #SmartphoneStrike
References:
The Nation China's Social Credit: https://www.thenation.com/article/china-social-credit-system/
Huffpo Bank 4.0: https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/andrew-connell/bank-40-how-smartphone-se_b_18499806.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAACRhGdKjttRR35xG6y81OZzr06iS3m8cmcf3UG1M_lE99sz2GgXeHbeCKkpCq9KSdAnFunr7FUAcdwyHE9DVMoY3p1rhOM5Pio4xOYMtIYEbbArZy8tEeWdLzSQoG64OZ_ur2lWyfNN5iXe5P5RC0nJRJ_s7a9GmliYYd0ErEeA5
Economist: https://www.economist.com/special-report/2019/05/02/young-people-and-their-phones-are-shaking-up-banking
VIDEO Bloomberg: Inside China's High Tech Dystopia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydPqKhgh9Mg
VIDEO ViceNewsChina's social credit system: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dkw15LkZ_Kw
VIDEO: Bank 4.0 July 2018. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QySt8rt2mPw&;t=1491s
VIDEO: WEF 4th Industrial REvolution: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0&;t=617s
VIDEO: Chamath Palihapitiya addiction to tech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMotykw0SIk
Inc: Addicted to micro feedback: https://www.inc.com/john-brandon/forget-smartphone-addiction-heres-what-experts-are-really-worried-about.html
World Economic Forum depends on FinTech: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/02/what-will-the-bank-of-the-future-look-like/
WATCH THIS AS FOLLOW UP!!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/buPcp64UMFDX/
2019 - Through SMARTphones & Apps they are softening you up for a lifetime of exploitation.
2020-2021 - Now they've advanced to the Vax Passport with Digital permissions. Soon it'll be digital ID, QR Codes and blockchain.
It is essential that you #DitchYourSmartphone or do a #SmartphoneStrike
References:
The Nation China's Social Credit: https://www.thenation.com/article/china-social-credit-system/
Huffpo Bank 4.0: https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/andrew-connell/bank-40-how-smartphone-se_b_18499806.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAACRhGdKjttRR35xG6y81OZzr06iS3m8cmcf3UG1M_lE99sz2GgXeHbeCKkpCq9KSdAnFunr7FUAcdwyHE9DVMoY3p1rhOM5Pio4xOYMtIYEbbArZy8tEeWdLzSQoG64OZ_ur2lWyfNN5iXe5P5RC0nJRJ_s7a9GmliYYd0ErEeA5
Economist: https://www.economist.com/special-report/2019/05/02/young-people-and-their-phones-are-shaking-up-banking
VIDEO Bloomberg: Inside China's High Tech Dystopia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydPqKhgh9Mg
VIDEO ViceNewsChina's social credit system: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dkw15LkZ_Kw
VIDEO: Bank 4.0 July 2018. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QySt8rt2mPw&;t=1491s
VIDEO: WEF 4th Industrial REvolution: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0&;t=617s
VIDEO: Chamath Palihapitiya addiction to tech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMotykw0SIk
Inc: Addicted to micro feedback: https://www.inc.com/john-brandon/forget-smartphone-addiction-heres-what-experts-are-really-worried-about.html
World Economic Forum depends on FinTech: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/02/what-will-the-bank-of-the-future-look-like/
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