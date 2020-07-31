Trump gives 486 Million to Moderna Biolab for Gate's Covid19 Vaccine Hoax pt 1 of 4

Moderna Biotech Company presently worth over 11 Billion was given for Covid research 20 Million from the Gates foundation tax deductable and trump gave [of your money] 486 Millions dollars for this hoax virus that cloaks the stronger 5G WiFi that has Military MM Waves that interferes with your body's frequencies thus causing respiratory symptoms that the Covid19 man made virus cloaks and covers up what strong electromagnetic frequencies are doing to your body inside and out- Stephane Bancel the CEO of Moderna is just another puppet for the Fascist Muslim NWO- She claims that her Vaccine will be developed from the SARS and Covid19 RNA genetic materials- They are doing an Ethnic Cleansing so that History can be rewritten with no witnesses to expose truth- This four parts goes even deeper into secret subject matter that you have never heard of before- Eugenicist Bill Gates is being funded by Trump with your money-