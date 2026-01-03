DRONE ROUTE DECODED: UAV Data Shows Putin Residence Was Target Of Ukranian Drones!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia said on Thursday it had recovered and decoded navigation data from a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle shot down over the Novgorod region late last month, claiming the flight plan showed the drone was targeting a facility linked to the residence of Vladimir Putin. Russian special services said the extracted data and the drone’s navigation controller had been formally handed to a representative of the U.S. Embassy through established channels, as Moscow accused Kyiv of carrying out what it described as a terrorist attack. Ukraine has not commented on the claim.
Mirrored - Times Now World
