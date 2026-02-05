BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Cover-Up: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Accused of Directing Changes to Palisades Fire Report
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
58 views • 1 day ago

In the wake of the devastating Palisades fire that claimed 12 lives and razed more than 6,000 homes and structures across Los Angeles last year, fresh allegations have emerged that Mayor Karen Bass personally intervened to soften a critical after-action report. Sources with direct knowledge of her office's operations claim Bass instructed fire department leaders to remove or dilute findings that exposed serious lapses in the city's response, fearing legal repercussions.


This revelation, detailed in a Los Angeles Times investigation, contradicts Bass's public denials and raises profound questions about transparency in a city still reeling from one of its worst disasters.


The fire ignited on January 7, 2025, when embers from the earlier Lachman blaze—thought to be extinguished on January 1—rekindled amid ferocious winds. Forecasters had warned of catastrophic conditions, yet Los Angeles Fire Department officials opted not to fully staff shifts or pre-deploy all available resources to high-risk areas like Pacific Palisades.


Read More: https://patriot.tv/cover-up-los-angeles-mayor-karen-bass-accused-of-directing-changes-to-palisades-fire-report/


Today's Sponsor: Christian Coffee Company Promised Grounds https://patriot.tv/coffee

los angeles karen bass palisades fire
