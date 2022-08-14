And We Know 8.14.2022 Caught in a TRAP! Don’t you see what is happening! Do Not FEAR! The PIT is HERE! Celebration

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LT of And We Know
Caught in a TRAP! We will dig into some of this today as each day seems to bring more gold nuggets of information that has us all watching in awe and wonder…how can this all play out. Kash weighs in, CNN and FOX have their opinion, but the best part is THE PIT. We will also take look at more corruption from FRAUDCI.
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