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P4F C-4 Rub Burgers and Fries
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80 views • January 24, 2022
Peppers4Fun's C-4 Rub is an explosive culinary experience when used on steak, pork, chicken and yes hamburgers and fries.
We are taking the Home Grill'n indoors and frying up some great cheeseburgers seasoned with the P4F C-4. We also make some air fryer fries with the C-4 seasoning.
For those in Ohio, find out more about P4F C-4 Rub at: https://peppers4fun.com/store/p4f-c-4/
We are taking the Home Grill'n indoors and frying up some great cheeseburgers seasoned with the P4F C-4. We also make some air fryer fries with the C-4 seasoning.
For those in Ohio, find out more about P4F C-4 Rub at: https://peppers4fun.com/store/p4f-c-4/
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