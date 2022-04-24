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The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man Part 6
The Leo Frank Story
The Leo Frank Story
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4 views • April 24, 2022

by Philip St. Raymond
for The American Mercury

PARTISANS OF Leo Frank have often tried to discredit Jim Conley’s testimony by pointing out that his account of the visit of Corinthia Hall and Emma Clark to the pencil factory where the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan took place was off by more than an hour. But these Frank partisans fail to note that Conley never stated that he saw the two young woman at all — he was merely told that they were there by Leo Frank, who had hustled him into a dark, locked closet after Frank announced the two were coming. Could it be that Frank was making preparations for murdering Conley — the only man on Earth, besides himself, who knew about Mary Phagan’s murder? (ILLUSTRATION: Testimony indicated that Leo M. Frank, shown, led a secret sexual life at the factory where he supervised dozens of teenage girls.)

In this, the sixth audio segment of this ground-breaking work originally published by the Nation of Islam — part of their series called The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews — we hear the words of James Conley, and also the testimony of the many girls and women who were witnesses to Frank’s sexual behavior.

 Leo Frank’s lead attorney, the famous Luther Z. Rosser, known for his ferocious cross-examinations, could not break James Conley and his story of a panicked Leo Frank employing him to move Mary Phagan’s body and write the deceptive “death notes” — and, in attempting to break him, actually succeeded in eliciting far more information injurious to Frank, such as details about his illicit sexual escapades with young girls — than even the police and the Pinkertons had uncovered.

This new audio book, based on the Nation of Islam’s The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man, the best investigative effort made on the Leo Frank case in the last 100 years, will take you on a trip into the past — to the greatest American murder mystery of all time; a mystery that will reveal to you the hidden forces that shape our world even today.

To read all the chapters we’ve published so far, simply click on this link.

We at The American Mercury are now proud to present part 6 of our audio version of this very important book, read by Vanessa Neubauer.

Simply press “play” on the player embedded above — or at the end of this article — to hear part 6 of the book.

* * *

Click here to obtain a print or e-book copy of this important work, The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Vol. 3; The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man.

For further information on the Nation of Islam Historical Research Group, readers are encouraged to visit their Web site, noirg.org.

Keywords
deathhollywoodblacksjewspressmediaestablishmentsecretlouis farrakhannewspapersrelationshipleo frankmary phaganamerican mercurymedia machinemurderous regimehistorical research group
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