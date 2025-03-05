BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CONGRESSMAN KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS
188 views • 1 month ago

He died right after attending Trump's speech last night. Rest in peace.

###

Mayor John Whitmire announced the passing of former Mayor Sylvester Turner during council Wednesday.

Mar 5, 2025

Houston Mayor John Whitmire confirmed the news of Turner's passing during a Houston City Council meeting Wednesday morning.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=ws-s7u-Sx4g

###

Sylvester Turner @SylvesterTurner "Today, I rolled up my sleeve to receive my first dose of the #Moderna #COVID19 vaccination. I was honored to be joined by a diverse group of community members, health care personnel, and essential frontline workers who also received their first doses."

January 4, 2021

https://x.com/SylvesterTurner/status/1346290144173813762

###

Sylvester Turner @SylvesterTurner

Until we get fully vaccinated, our only protection is to wear our masks.


We should not be creating situations that will cause chaos, conflict, and confusion.


We should continue to wear them when around others.


@abc13houston

 #ReopeningTexas #COVID19

7:51 PM · Mar 4, 2021

 from Houston, TX


https://x.com/SylvesterTurner/status/1367684263911493633/video/1

