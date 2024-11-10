Part 11 Breek Arms Warhammer Charging Handle - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AmbGun's Ambi AR page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ar15/ambiar
The most popular “ambi” upgrade is the charging handle. It’s the easiest upgrade. I've used a few popular ambi charging handles…Geissele, BCM and my favorite is the Breek Arms Warhammer including their micro version. I like the full size for a standard forward assist upper and the micro for the MK2 style and slick uppers.
I like the Geissele and BCM offerings very much, but I do have a slight preference for the Breek Arms Warhammer with its 4mm reduction in height…this gives my nose a little more breathing room when shooting prone tight up behind the sight. (11.65mm vs 7.51mm)
This reduction in vertical height saves 7 grams over the BCM ambi charging handle. 8 grams for the Warhammer micro.
However this does mean a bit less surface area for your hand when running the charging handle. If you don’t wear gloves or are attending a long training course you might find the BCM or Geissele a bit more comfortable.
All are built with 7075 T6 aluminum. All with a lip to redirect back pressure gasses away from your face. However the Breek Arms Warhammer will save you about $50 compared to big name brands.