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and goeth into perdition
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32 views • December 15, 2020
REVELATION 17: 8-11
Rev 17:8 The beast that thou sawest was, and is not; and shall ascend out of the bottomless pit, and go into perdition: and they that dwell on the earth shall wonder, whose names were not written in the book of life from the foundation of the world, when they behold the beast that was, and is not, and yet is.
Rev 17:9 And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth.
Rev 17:10 And there are seven kings: five are fallen, and one is, and the other is not yet come; and when he cometh, he must continue a short space.
Rev 17:11 And the beast that was, and is not, even he is the eighth, and is of the seven, and goeth into perdition.
FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyAICal-03X4fMjTmzTRDAw?view_as=subscriber
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Rev 17:8 The beast that thou sawest was, and is not; and shall ascend out of the bottomless pit, and go into perdition: and they that dwell on the earth shall wonder, whose names were not written in the book of life from the foundation of the world, when they behold the beast that was, and is not, and yet is.
Rev 17:9 And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth.
Rev 17:10 And there are seven kings: five are fallen, and one is, and the other is not yet come; and when he cometh, he must continue a short space.
Rev 17:11 And the beast that was, and is not, even he is the eighth, and is of the seven, and goeth into perdition.
FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyAICal-03X4fMjTmzTRDAw?view_as=subscriber
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
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