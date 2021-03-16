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Unbelievable! How Are They Getting Away With This?!?
In this video , we cover the US gifting Bill Gates with stimulus money and the mainstream media skewing what's going on with shot developments. Plus we present you an interview breaking down what's happening with commodities and the financial markets.
This video was conducted on behalf of Phoenix Gold, and was funded by Gold Standard Media LLC. For our full disclaimer, please visit: https://www.goldstandardir.com/phoenix-gold-disclaimer-24/
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