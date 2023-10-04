Create New Account
WEF Orders Global Water Rationing To Starve BILLIONS Into Submission
The Prisoner
The World Economic Forum and the U.N. have ordered world governments to prepare to ration people’s water supply as part of their ‘Great Reset’ agenda for humanity.

According to the globalist elite, water is not a human right and the world’s water supplies must be privatized and controlled by the elite to hold humanity to ransom.

The elites have long set their sights on seizing control of the water supply and now they are making their move. But there is just one problem with their plan. The people are waking up and we are not going to allow the elite to turn the world into a prison planet.

The People's Voice
