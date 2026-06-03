❗️The moment of a Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on a "Moscow-Simferopol" bus in Yenakiieve, Donetsk People's Republic

Another terrorist attack📝 Thumbnail after...



Early morning on June 3, in Yenakiieve, Donetsk, the AFU attacked a scheduled passenger bus with a kamikaze drone. The bus was traveling from Moscow to Simferopol.



There were 46 people in the cabin at that moment. The strike hit the rear of the vehicle. As a result, seven people were killed, and another 11 were wounded.



❗️This tragedy falls into the same category as the recent strike on Starobilsk, when a local college dormitory came under fire. Yesterday's strike on a passenger train in Dzhankoi in Crimea can also be added to this list.



Given how frequently such attacks on civilians have increased, the enemy's goal is not only to sever logistics communications with the new regions, but also to create chaos and panic through such strikes.