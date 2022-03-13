© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#StoptheMandate #Parental Rights #SaveBabyCyrus
Follow
0
Share
Report
53 views • March 13, 2022
These are the faces of despair. Marissa and Levi Anderson, the mother, and father of 10-month-old Baby Cyrus, who was medically kidnapped by force in Boise, Idaho last night. These are personal friends of ours! We know their family well. They are good, God-fearing people who love their baby very much and would do ANYTHING to care for him. The baby is slightly underweight after having been sick, and the mother canceled one doctor's appointment Friday morning when she herself was feeling sick.
So an overzealous male nurse called CPS and basically set off a nuke for this family, resulting in the child being forcefully stripped from his mother by cops.
The child needs his mother! He is still nursing and has trouble digesting formula and solid food.
#SaveBabyCyrus #StopMedicalKidnapping
More info here
👉🏼https://freedomman.org/cyrus/
Health Freedom Idaho shares the law on Parental Rights
US 9th / 14th amendment - due process clause - parents' rights to care for their children.
32-1010 Idaho Parental Rights Act
Our parental rights come from God - Idaho has written down here.
Government is not the authority. Doctors, the hospital staff is not the authority on how we should parent our children.
If this is really about his health and well-being - wouldn't momma be there to feed her baby!!
So an overzealous male nurse called CPS and basically set off a nuke for this family, resulting in the child being forcefully stripped from his mother by cops.
The child needs his mother! He is still nursing and has trouble digesting formula and solid food.
#SaveBabyCyrus #StopMedicalKidnapping
More info here
👉🏼https://freedomman.org/cyrus/
Health Freedom Idaho shares the law on Parental Rights
US 9th / 14th amendment - due process clause - parents' rights to care for their children.
32-1010 Idaho Parental Rights Act
Our parental rights come from God - Idaho has written down here.
Government is not the authority. Doctors, the hospital staff is not the authority on how we should parent our children.
If this is really about his health and well-being - wouldn't momma be there to feed her baby!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.