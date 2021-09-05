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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0067 - Hannah Claire Foster - Indian TV report on the conviction
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10 views • September 05, 2021
Kohli, an Indian immigrant, abducted Hannah as she walked passed his parked van and drove her to a deserted place. He then raped her, before strangling her to death and dumping her body just outside the city.
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