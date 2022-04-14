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The Importance of the Developmental Stages of the Child Vis-à-vis the Spiritual Life of the Adult
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10 views • April 14, 2022
https://www.heartscenter.org - In this third HeartStream in a series of twelve, beloved Meta speaks on the importance of the developmental stages of the child for the spiritual growth in self-conscious awareness of the adult. This includes the development of our spirit, the education of our soul, the nurturing of our heart, the co-creation of our mindfulness, and the spirited evolving of our will. It is very important that the child moves through all the developmental stages in an orderly progression for the full evolution of body, mind and soul. This understanding will be focused on more fully in the educational system of the Aquarian Age. The stages of the child's development can be correlated with the stages of our own development. And if we choose to look at these levels of consciousness, we have the opportunity to assess what it is that we are required to learn as we grow in spirit and access our Buddha nature.
Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses.
Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain, Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in the NOW.
.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸
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S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw
L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh
N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/
Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off!
P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve
F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n
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www.centrodecorazones.org
Encuentra nuestras oraciones en español en este enlace: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/DecretosyRosarios/tabid/1538/language/en-US/Default.aspx
¡Únete a Amigos del Corazón hispanoparlantes en servicios de oración de la Era de Acuario!! -y meditaciones, dictados, conferencias, peregrinaciones y cursos espirituales en la Universidad Meru Hispanoamérica.
Aprende ciencias espirituales de Maestros Ascendidos como Saint Germain, Madre María, El Morya, Jesús, los arcángeles y Elohim. Cursos 2020 aquí: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1561&;language=es-ES
Puedes revisar esta página para saber quiénes somos: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1679
Para conocer acerca de nuestras actividades, ve a : https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1642
O suscríbete a nuestra Revista del Corazón virtual: http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
Si quieres conocer a Amigos del Corazón en varias partes del mundo, puedes encontrar más información aquí: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/InternationalHeartsCenterCommunity/tabid/957/Default.aspx
Encuentranos en Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/heartscenterchile/ https://www.facebook.com/heartscenter/mexico
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_chile/ https://instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_mexico?igshid=1n668sbqt8fs9
También tenemos chats de whatts aps, más información al : [email protected]
Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses.
Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain, Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in the NOW.
.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸
I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d
S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R *
http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
CONNECT to Local and International groups: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/FindLocalandInternationalGroups/tabid/1204/Default.aspx
M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live and self-administered classes on ascended master teachings, including the Path of Initiation to the Ascension, Alchemy and Abundance, Buddhic Awareness and Beingness, Crystal Rays, Divine Love and Twin Flames, The Human Aura and the Chakras. https://www.MeruUniversity.org
S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw
L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh
N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/
Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off!
P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve
F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n
---
www.centrodecorazones.org
Encuentra nuestras oraciones en español en este enlace: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/DecretosyRosarios/tabid/1538/language/en-US/Default.aspx
¡Únete a Amigos del Corazón hispanoparlantes en servicios de oración de la Era de Acuario!! -y meditaciones, dictados, conferencias, peregrinaciones y cursos espirituales en la Universidad Meru Hispanoamérica.
Aprende ciencias espirituales de Maestros Ascendidos como Saint Germain, Madre María, El Morya, Jesús, los arcángeles y Elohim. Cursos 2020 aquí: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1561&;language=es-ES
Puedes revisar esta página para saber quiénes somos: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1679
Para conocer acerca de nuestras actividades, ve a : https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1642
O suscríbete a nuestra Revista del Corazón virtual: http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
Si quieres conocer a Amigos del Corazón en varias partes del mundo, puedes encontrar más información aquí: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/InternationalHeartsCenterCommunity/tabid/957/Default.aspx
Encuentranos en Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/heartscenterchile/ https://www.facebook.com/heartscenter/mexico
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_chile/ https://instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_mexico?igshid=1n668sbqt8fs9
También tenemos chats de whatts aps, más información al : [email protected]
Keywords
ascended mastersspiritual growthmetaspiritual communitythe hearts centerthe aquarian ageascended master metadevelopmental stages of the childself-conscious awarenessthe development of your spiritthe education of your soulthe nurturing of your heartthe co-creation of your mindfulnessevolving of your willthe full evolution of body mind and soulgrow in spirityour buddha nature
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