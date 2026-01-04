Marco Rubio says 'Cuba is in a lot of trouble' while struggling for words

Marco Rubio says "Cuba is in a lot of trouble.

The head of the State Department directly accuses Cuba of "colonizing" Venezuela

Rubio sharply called the Cuban government a "huge problem" and bluntly accused Havana of de facto "colonizing" Venezuela.

According to him, the Maduro regime was guarded and controlled not by Venezuelans, but by Cuban specialists.

He was not guarded by Venezuelan guards. He had Cuban guards at his disposal.

As for their internal intelligence — who spies on everyone inside to make sure there are no traitors — they are all Cubans.