Catholic Man Moment: Our Authority In Jesus Name

Catholic Manhood Moment



Our Authority In Jesus Name



January 28th 2024

Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time



Mark 1:21-28: He taught them as one having authority





Gospel

Mk 1:21-28

Then they came to Capernaum,

and on the sabbath Jesus entered the synagogue and taught.

The people were astonished at his teaching,

for he taught them as one having authority and not as the scribes.

In their synagogue was a man with an unclean spirit;

he cried out, "What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth?

Have you come to destroy us?

I know who you are—the Holy One of God!"

Jesus rebuked him and said,

"Quiet! Come out of him!"

The unclean spirit convulsed him and with a loud cry came out of him.

All were amazed and asked one another,

"What is this?

A new teaching with authority.

He commands even the unclean spirits and they obey him."

His fame spread everywhere throughout the whole region of Galilee.

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/012824.cfm

The authority of Jesus' name is unparalleled in its power and influence. In Mark 1:23, an unclean spirit recognizes and fears Jesus' authority, knowing that his power can destroy its influence. This is evident in the spirit's reaction to Jesus' presence, crying out in anguish and attempting to ward off his power by referring to him as the "Holy One of God." This desperation reflects the belief that using the name of an opposing spirit would guarantee mastery over it. However, Jesus silences the unclean spirit and drives it out of the man. This demonstrates not only Jesus' authority over evil spirits, but also his ability to silence and overcome any force that resists the holiness of God.



Let us give Jesus the authority and honor His name deserves. For in His name, there is power and authority over all things. Through His name, miracles have been performed and lives have been changed. When we call upon His name with faith and reverence, He hears and answers our prayers. The authority of Jesus' name extends beyond this earthly life, for in His name we are promised eternal life. So let us not forget the true purpose of our existence, and let us remember to give Jesus the honor and authority He deserves in our daily lives.



May we always remember the authority of Jesus' name and use it to surrender ourselves to God's will for our lives.



