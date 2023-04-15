France 24 report from the training ground in the former territory of Ukraine, where Russian mobilized tankers are being trained on T-80BV and T-90M tanks.

🇫🇷🇷🇺🇺🇦 The French state television channel France 24 published a video report from the training ground in the former territory of Ukraine, where Russian mobilized tankers are being trained on T-80BV and T-90M tanks.

Journalists showed the work of the tanks from the inside and interviewed some of the fighters, showing their readiness for battle. However, due to the scandal raised by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the TV channel was forced to remove this video.

Source @Intel Slava Z

