Pensions Crisis Is Imminent

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https://gnews.org/articles/498961
Summary：The crisis in the U.K. pension fund is the same problem the U.S. has to face. The current debt has reached the point of insolvency, the social contract has broken, and all those pensions that need to be paid are not being paid. They either default on their pensions or inflate them away. In other words, even though people are getting their pensions, the money is worthless because of the high inflation.