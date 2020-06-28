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1986-The Act (National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act)
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27 views • June 28, 2020
Dr Andrew Wakefield raises the question of what was the original intent of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act? He calls for revision of the Act to address a host of injustices and failings including safety science, the statute of limitations, the vaccine injury table, discovery, responsibility and accountability and time limits for settlement.
Dr Wakefield directed the documentary VAXXED https://vaxxedthemovie.com/
VAXXED producer Del Bigtree and director Andrew Wakefield talk about their film:-- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KrpK... (See comments for excellent description and links.)
More about Dr Andrew Wakefield:
http://vaxinfostarthere.com/andrew-wa...
http://vaxinfostarthere.com/vaccines-...
Dr Wakefield directed the documentary VAXXED https://vaxxedthemovie.com/
VAXXED producer Del Bigtree and director Andrew Wakefield talk about their film:-- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KrpK... (See comments for excellent description and links.)
More about Dr Andrew Wakefield:
http://vaxinfostarthere.com/andrew-wa...
http://vaxinfostarthere.com/vaccines-...
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