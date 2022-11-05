Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Intimidated And Censored: What Really Happened To Barbara O'Neill?
60 views
channel image
PatchSDA
Published 18 days ago |

Over the last few years Barbara O'Neill has been on the receiving end of many media attacks. How did this all begin and how did it lead to her being banned from treating people? Barbara addresses the accusations made against her and what the future holds for her and the Misty Mountain Health Retreat. 0:00 Introduction 1:32 What Barbara O'Neill does now 4:53 The backstory of Barbara O'Neill's story starting in 2011 10:01 Barbara's husband Michael starts political party in Australia 13:20 Undue complaint against Barbara O'Neill 17:22 Barbara's reaction to 50,000 signatures on her petition 18:48 Receiving backlash for what has been done for thousands of years 23:06 Unfair tribunal incident 26:00 The controversy of Barbara's use of sodium bicarbonate wraps 30:13 Barbara's thoughts on being banned for life 34:20 Addressing the article written about Barbara O'Neill by The Guardian 38:19 Barbara's husband's inspiration to write book to vindicate her name 40:42 Contents of The Guardian article 44:51 Barbara's decision to leave Australia; her thoughts on today's change in health message 50:53 The importance of choice 55:45 How to support the podcast

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket