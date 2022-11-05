Intimidated And Censored: What Really Happened To Barbara O'Neill?

Over the last few years Barbara O'Neill has been on the receiving end of many media attacks. How did this all begin and how did it lead to her being banned from treating people? Barbara addresses the accusations made against her and what the future holds for her and the Misty Mountain Health Retreat.
0:00 Introduction
1:32 What Barbara O'Neill does now
4:53 The backstory of Barbara O'Neill's story starting in 2011
10:01 Barbara's husband Michael starts political party in Australia
13:20 Undue complaint against Barbara O'Neill
17:22 Barbara's reaction to 50,000 signatures on her petition
18:48 Receiving backlash for what has been done for thousands of years
23:06 Unfair tribunal incident
26:00 The controversy of Barbara's use of sodium bicarbonate wraps
30:13 Barbara's thoughts on being banned for life
34:20 Addressing the article written about Barbara O'Neill by The Guardian
38:19 Barbara's husband's inspiration to write book to vindicate her name
40:42 Contents of The Guardian article
44:51 Barbara's decision to leave Australia; her thoughts on today's change in health message
50:53 The importance of choice
55:45 How to support the podcast
