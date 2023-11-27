Create New Account
Physical and Spirit Body, What Is Soul, Soul Influences, Destiny and Free Will, Tired of Looking for Truth and Love
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Full Original:https://youtu.be/WWbQyPvjkwA

20080119 Overview Of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe


Cut:

02m01s - 12m53s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************





“THE ONLY WAY TO KEEP AN OPEN HEART IS TO BE OPEN TO YOUR OWN EMOTIONS.”

@ 08m54s


“LIFE IS FAR MORE TO DO WITH FREE WILL THAN WITH DESTINY.”

@ 10m47s


