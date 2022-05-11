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MY PERSONAL BELIEFS ON CHRIST
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102 views • May 11, 2022
Want to hear my personal beliefs on Christ? Check out this short video for all the details.
One of the things I admire most about Christ is that he was capable of achieving hypostatic union. He fully embraced his humanity AND his divinity. As a result, he could reach states of being that ordinary men have never been unable to achieve.
Since we are talking about embracing our divinity, I'll leave you with another clip about surrendering to your divine nature https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhiTpkW7Wa4
If you want to hear me riff on more topics like this, subscribe to my YouTube channel, where I share content daily!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
One of the things I admire most about Christ is that he was capable of achieving hypostatic union. He fully embraced his humanity AND his divinity. As a result, he could reach states of being that ordinary men have never been unable to achieve.
Since we are talking about embracing our divinity, I'll leave you with another clip about surrendering to your divine nature https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhiTpkW7Wa4
If you want to hear me riff on more topics like this, subscribe to my YouTube channel, where I share content daily!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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